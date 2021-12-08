Membrana Achieves Market Cap of $192,636.14 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Membrana has a market capitalization of $192,636.14 and $29,943.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00229103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

Membrana Coin Trading

