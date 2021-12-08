Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00291585 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013571 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000194 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

