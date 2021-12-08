MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $184.37

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €184.37 ($207.16) and traded as high as €219.00 ($246.07). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €216.30 ($243.03), with a volume of 341,694 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €184.37.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

