Merculet 1-Day Volume Tops $233,782.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $233,782.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,113,550 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.