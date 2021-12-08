Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 49,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.50. The company has a market capitalization of £89.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile (LON:MPH)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

