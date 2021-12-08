Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

