Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $253.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

