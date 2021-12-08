MetaMorph Achieves Market Cap of $730,658.66 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $730,658.66 and $49.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00227525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

