Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 20,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 114,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 116.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $6,448,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
