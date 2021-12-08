Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 20,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 114,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 116.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $6,448,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.