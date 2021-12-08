MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lessened by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,730 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

