Metrix Coin (MRX) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Metrix Coin (CURRENCY:MRX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Metrix Coin has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $922,227.00 worth of Metrix Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metrix Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metrix Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metrix Coin

Metrix Coin (CRYPTO:MRX) is a coin. Metrix Coin’s total supply is 17,932,215,862 coins and its circulating supply is 16,754,715,862 coins. The Reddit community for Metrix Coin is https://reddit.com/r/MetrixCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metrix Coin’s official Twitter account is @MetrixCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metrix Coin’s official website is www.metrixcoin.com

Buying and Selling Metrix Coin

