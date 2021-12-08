Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $10.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.14. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $9.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $33.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.39 to $33.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $37.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.37 to $38.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,566.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,473.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,458.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.