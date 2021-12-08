MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.