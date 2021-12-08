MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.29% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGF. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,927,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

