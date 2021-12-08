MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $481,654.42 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $481,654.42 and $188.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00092836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,706,616 coins and its circulating supply is 160,404,688 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

