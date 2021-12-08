MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0031 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $497,892.90 and approximately $192.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00093100 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,786,881 coins and its circulating supply is 160,484,953 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

