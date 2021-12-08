Michael J. Zacka Sells 90,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amcor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,135,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

