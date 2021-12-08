Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00.

HSY stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

