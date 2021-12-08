MicroBitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $100.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $720,801.37 and approximately $100.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

