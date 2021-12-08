MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Hits $225,235.64

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $225,235.64 and $236,764.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00229103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

