MicroMoney (AMM) Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $224,694.58 and $298,983.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00220363 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

