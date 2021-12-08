Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.58. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 135,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

