Milestone Resources Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 4.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

