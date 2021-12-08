Milestone Resources Group Ltd Purchases 18,722 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $88,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

