Millennium Management LLC Acquires 117,992 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.82% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 45,131 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

