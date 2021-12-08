Millennium Management LLC Acquires 118,785 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Apyx Medical worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.