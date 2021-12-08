Millennium Management LLC Acquires 186,750 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 1,142.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Intevac worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IVAC stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

