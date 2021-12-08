Millennium Management LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,087,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,871,000 after buying an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

