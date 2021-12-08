Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 371,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.02% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 137.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

