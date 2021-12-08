Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

FPI opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 million, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

