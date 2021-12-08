Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

