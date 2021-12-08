Millennium Management LLC Buys 27,363 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.9% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 258.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 227,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

