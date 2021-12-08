Millennium Management LLC Buys 44,858 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,858 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $289,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.