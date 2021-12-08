Millennium Management LLC Buys 9,224 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

