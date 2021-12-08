Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Molecular Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. Molecular Partners AG has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.