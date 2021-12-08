Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 2.30. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.