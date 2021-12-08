Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $431.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

