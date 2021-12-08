Millennium Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCLFU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 34.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 473.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,796 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 95.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 45.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RCLFU stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

