Millennium Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,339 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in FirstService by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.