Millennium Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 160.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

