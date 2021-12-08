Millennium Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 1,592.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.07% of Exicure worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Exicure from $7.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

