Millennium Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 854.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

UTI opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $270.54 million, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

