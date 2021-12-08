Millennium Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 440.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,665 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.57% of PowerFleet worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Run Capital LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 9.4% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PowerFleet by 119.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531,386 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

