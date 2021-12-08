Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Weyco Group worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEYS stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

