Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SYBT opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

