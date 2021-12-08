Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.03% of Provident Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $349,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $354,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 35.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

