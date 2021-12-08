Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.44.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $317.25 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

