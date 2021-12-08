Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 223,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.50% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

