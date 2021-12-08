Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

