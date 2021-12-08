Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of InterDigital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in InterDigital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

